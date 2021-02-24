ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.55. ScanSource posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ScanSource by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ScanSource by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.