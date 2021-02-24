Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SISXF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Savaria has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

