Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $44.20

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.