salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.2% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $165,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 256,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 128,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 12,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 72,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 203,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.68. 102,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. The firm has a market cap of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock worth $16,619,830. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

