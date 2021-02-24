SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Volume Tops $9,344.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $235,199.49 and approximately $9,344.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018170 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000742 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,340,103 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.