Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

