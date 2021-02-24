Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 765,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,024,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

