Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 124,167 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 16.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 20.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 171,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties stock opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

