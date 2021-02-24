Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Insperity worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insperity by 5.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Insperity by 14.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.