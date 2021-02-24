Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $26,058,763 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $549.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

