Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.02 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.63% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

GT stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.