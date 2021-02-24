Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,508,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,353,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 388.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 165,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

