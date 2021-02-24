Ruffer LLP Takes $53.65 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 137,820 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,647,000. MicroStrategy makes up approximately 1.8% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $65.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $756.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,221. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,236.50 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $715.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.33.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.79, for a total transaction of $1,388,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,117.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $10,815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $21,881,363. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

