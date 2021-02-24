Ruffer LLP Purchases New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KHC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 90,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

