Ruffer LLP Purchases 954,122 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 6.4% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.55% of Centene worth $189,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 18,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,198. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

