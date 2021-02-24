Ruffer LLP Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,642 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,286. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

