Ruff (RUFF) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.97 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $15.97 million and $3.81 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

