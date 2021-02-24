Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RUBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 318,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $904.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.