Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RUBY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. 318,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $904.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.37.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.
About Rubius Therapeutics
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
