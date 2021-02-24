RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGLXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale raised RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:RGLXY opened at $5.85 on Friday. RTL Group has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

