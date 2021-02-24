Royce & Associates LP Sells 7,390 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.36% of Luna Innovations worth $19,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $366.66 million, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.