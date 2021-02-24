Royce & Associates LP Sells 55,600 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.10% of Gencor Industries worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GENC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Shares of GENC stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.