Royce & Associates LP Has $20.11 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 526,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $56,574.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,830 shares of company stock worth $15,961,797. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of BE stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.