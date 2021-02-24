Royce & Associates LP Has $17.48 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.44% of UniFirst worth $17,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,552 shares of company stock valued at $299,246. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $241.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $244.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $446.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.79 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 14.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

