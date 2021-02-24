Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 943,335 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Seacor were worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Seacor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seacor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seacor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,098,311.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,515,325.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKH opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

