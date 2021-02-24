Royce & Associates LP Buys 9,825 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Chase were worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chase by 7.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Chase by 323.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chase by 21.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Chase by 40.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $57,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $794,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.61. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $117.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

