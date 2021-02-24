Royce & Associates LP Acquires 187,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.57% of Option Care Health worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OPCH. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8,897.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,034,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,936 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 736,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 348,909 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 630,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 257,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

