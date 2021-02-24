Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Shares of ZS opened at $206.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.03 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.92.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

