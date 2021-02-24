Royal Bank of Canada Increases Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target to $150.00

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.95.

OTCMKTS EQGPF opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

