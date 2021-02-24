Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$8.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.86.

Shares of ERF opened at C$6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.62.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

