Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Takes $1.54 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $246.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day moving average of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

