Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 117 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.40.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $173.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $203.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

