Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,832 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.