Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,662 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $342,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,133 shares of company stock worth $1,221,955 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYRG opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.