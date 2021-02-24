Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,149 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $253.21 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

