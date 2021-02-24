Rosenblatt Securities Boosts NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target to $14.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $598.74 million, a P/E ratio of 70.24 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 907,288 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at about $4,568,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 268,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

