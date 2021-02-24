Ronald L. Samuel Sells 1,667 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $134,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $566,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,932,000 after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

