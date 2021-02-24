Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Raised by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,675 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises approximately 3.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned 0.05% of Rollins worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 9.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 18,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.