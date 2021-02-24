Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$70.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.02. 449,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,641. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.31. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$37.76 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$77.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.