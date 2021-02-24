Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Shares Gap Down to $12.10

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $11.15. Rezolute shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 2,492 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $4,005,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $14,533,000. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at $5,087,000.

About Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

