ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Down 11.8%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares were down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 5,818,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,403,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $74.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

