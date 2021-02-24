Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970 in the last 90 days.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

