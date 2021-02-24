Reviewing Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) & AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI)

AVP (OTCMKTS:AVPI) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AVP has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AVP and Planet Fitness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Planet Fitness $688.80 million 10.55 $117.69 million $1.59 52.82

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than AVP.

Profitability

This table compares AVP and Planet Fitness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVP N/A N/A N/A Planet Fitness 1.29% -3.97% 1.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of AVP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Planet Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AVP and Planet Fitness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVP 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Fitness 2 5 10 0 2.47

Planet Fitness has a consensus target price of $74.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.59%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than AVP.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats AVP on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc. produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,001 stores, including 1,903 franchised and 98 corporate-owned stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

