Reviewing Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Overseas Shipholding Group and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group 9.97% 11.49% 3.37% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group and Grindrod Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group $355.55 million 0.52 $8.68 million N/A N/A Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million N/A N/A ($1.11) -5.77

Overseas Shipholding Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Overseas Shipholding Group beats Grindrod Shipping on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. It serves independent oil traders, refinery operators, and the United States and international government entities. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of five owned tankers and two long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

