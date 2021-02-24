Reviewing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neuronetics and InVivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics $62.66 million 5.30 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -11.08 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.83 million N/A N/A

InVivo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuronetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Neuronetics and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuronetics currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Neuronetics and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics -61.44% -88.76% -36.14% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -124.37% -91.12%

Risk & Volatility

Neuronetics has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neuronetics beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The company is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for the implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

