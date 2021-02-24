Reviewing Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.84

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.