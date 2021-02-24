Reviewing Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aspyra and Tufin Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 2 0 2.29

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Aspyra and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -38.14% -44.38% -21.93%

Risk and Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of -2, suggesting that its stock price is 300% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Tufin Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 3.74 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -11.79

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy automation service that provides the real-time visibility and control needed to ensure the security and compliance of hybrid cloud environments. The company sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

