Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hormel Foods Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

