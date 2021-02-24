Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calian Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CGY opened at C$64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$629.42 million and a PE ratio of 33.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.24. Calian Group has a one year low of C$31.29 and a one year high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.89 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

