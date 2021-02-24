Republic Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.38.

RSG stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after buying an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.