Republic Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

RSG opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

